Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 56
Normal 62
Record: 1953 85
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 42
Normal 42
Record: 1952 23
Maumee stage 4.92 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 6
For October 60
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For October 4.28 inches (2.34)
For the year 35.77 inches (2.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 6:51 p.m.
Moonset 8:50 a.m.
Moonrise 7:34 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story