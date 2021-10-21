The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 73

    High one year ago 56

    Normal 62

    Record: 1953 85

    Low temperature 44

    Low one year ago 42

    Normal 42

    Record: 1952 23

    Maumee stage 4.92 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 6

    For October 60

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday trace

    For October 4.28 inches (2.34)

    For the year 35.77 inches (2.73)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 46% at 2 p.m.

    Average 70%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:59 a.m.

    Sunset 6:51 p.m.

    Moonset 8:50 a.m.

    Moonrise 7:34 p.m. 

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

