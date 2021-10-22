Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1953 84
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 50
Normal 41
Record: 1952 20
Maumee stage 3.86 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 7
For October 67
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.20 inch
For October 4.48 inches (2.45)
For the year 35.97 inches (2.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 1 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 6:49 p.m.
Moonset 9:32 a.m.
Moonrise 8:01 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
