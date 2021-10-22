The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 62

    High one year ago 61

    Normal 62

    Record: 1953 84

    Low temperature 53

    Low one year ago 50

    Normal 41

    Record: 1952 20

    Maumee stage 3.86 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 7

    For October 67

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.20 inch

    For October 4.48 inches (2.45)

    For the year 35.97 inches (2.84)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 69% at 1 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8 a.m.

    Sunset 6:49 p.m.

    Moonset 9:32 a.m.

    Moonrise 8:01 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  