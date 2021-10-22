Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1953 84

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 50

Normal 41

Record: 1952 20

Maumee stage 3.86 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 7

For October 67

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.20 inch

For October 4.48 inches (2.45)

For the year 35.97 inches (2.84)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 69% at 1 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 6:49 p.m.

Moonset 9:32 a.m.

Moonrise 8:01 p.m.