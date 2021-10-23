Giuliani associate broke finance law

NEW YORK – A Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani's effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine was convicted Friday of campaign finance crimes, including funneling a Russian entrepreneur's money to U.S. politicians.

Prosecutors accused Lev Parnas of using other people's money to pose as a powerful political broker and cozy up to some of the nation's star Republicans.

One part of the case alleged that Parnas and an associate made illegal donations through a corporate entity in 2018 as they tried to jump-start a new energy company, including a $325,000 donation to America First Action, a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump. Another part said he used the wealth of a Russian financier, Andrey Muraviev, to donate to Republicans in Nevada, Florida and other states, ostensibly in support of an effort to launch a legal, recreational marijuana business.

Robert Durst accused of killing 1st wife

Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged with murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, nearly four decades after she disappeared and just days after he was sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who helped him cover up the slaying.

Authorities in the New York City suburbs confirmed Friday they have charged Durst, 78, whose lawyers say has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.

The case garnered renewed public interest after HBO aired a documentary in 2015 in which the eccentric heir stepped off camera and muttered to himself on a live microphone: “Killed them all, of course.”

Dispute over cat leads to fatal shooting

A Florida man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over a cat, sheriff's officials said.

Clifford Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, became angry when the cat went into his yard Wednesday, the Marion County sheriff's office said. He went to his neighbor's home in Umatilla and threatened to shoot the cat, officials said. James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, asked him not to shoot the cat, according to deputies. That's when Bliss shot Taylor, they said.

Bliss was arrested without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Congressman's wife in ethics trouble

A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to earn thousands of dollars through a well-timed stock purchase, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

A report from the Office of Congressional Ethics released late Thursday detailed the April 2020 purchase of stock in an Ohio steelmaker. The company had threatened to shut down a plant in Kelly's district unless the Trump administration took action to help make it more competitive – steps the administration took after Kelly, a Republican, and others intervened.

DC subway cars to stay out of service

Commuters in the Washington area will face longer waits for Metro trains through at least the end of the month and probably longer, as more than half the fleet of train cars will remain out of service over safety issues.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters Friday there was no timeline for the return of the transit authority's 7000-series train cars, which were abruptly pulled from service this week after a derailing revealed a chronic problem with the wheels and axles.