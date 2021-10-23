The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 53

    High one year ago 78

    Normal 61

    Record: 1963 84

    Low temperature 42

    Low one year ago 52

    Normal 41

    Record: 1987, 1989 27

    Maumee stage 3.74 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 17

    For October 86

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For October 4.48 inches (2.36)

    For the year 35.97 inches (2.75)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 82% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

    Sunset 6:48 p.m.

    Moonset 10:54 a.m.

    Moonrise 8:32 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

