Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 78

Normal 61

Record: 1963 84

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 52

Normal 41

Record: 1987, 1989 27

Maumee stage 3.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 17

For October 86

Rainfall

For Friday none

For October 4.48 inches (2.36)

For the year 35.97 inches (2.75)

Relative humidity

Highest 82% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:48 p.m.

Moonset 10:54 a.m.

Moonrise 8:32 p.m.