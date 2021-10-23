Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 78
Normal 61
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 52
Normal 41
Record: 1987, 1989 27
Maumee stage 3.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 17
For October 86
Rainfall
For Friday none
For October 4.48 inches (2.36)
For the year 35.97 inches (2.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 82% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 6:48 p.m.
Moonset 10:54 a.m.
Moonrise 8:32 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
