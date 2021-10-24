The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 59

    High one year ago 78

    Normal 61

    Record: 1963 85

    Low temperature 45

    Low one year ago 45

    Normal 41

    Record: 1982 25

    Maumee stage 3.18 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 13

    For October 99

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.01 inch

    For October 4.49 inches (2.28)

    For the year 35.98 inch (2.67)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 46% at 2 p.m.

    Average 72%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:03 a.m.

    Sunset 6:47 p.m.

    Moonset 11:55 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:08 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

