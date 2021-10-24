Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 78
Normal 61
Record: 1963 85
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 45
Normal 41
Record: 1982 25
Maumee stage 3.18 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 13
For October 99
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.01 inch
For October 4.49 inches (2.28)
For the year 35.98 inch (2.67)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 2 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:47 p.m.
Moonset 11:55 a.m.
Moonrise 9:08 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
