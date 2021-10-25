Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 51
Normal 60
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 35
Normal 40
Record: 1981 23
Maumee stage 2.96 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 19
For October 121
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.23 inch
For October 4.72 inches (2.42)
For the year 36.21 inches (2.81)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 p.m.
Lowest 80% at 9 a.m.
Average 89%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 6:45 p.m.
Moonset 12:53 p.m.
Moonrise 9:52 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
