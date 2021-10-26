The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 53

    High one year ago 48

    Normal 60

    Record: 1963 82

    Low temperature 46

    Low one year ago 38

    Normal 40

    Record: 1960 40

    Maumee stage 10.55 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 15

    For October 136

    Rainfall

    For Monday 0.97 inch

    For October 6.38 inches (0.88)

    For the year 33.49 inches (4.38)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 10 a.m.

    Lowest 92% at 8 a.m.

    Average 95%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

    Sunset 6:43 p.m.

    Moonset 1:46 p.m.

    Moonrise 10:42 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Newsletters  