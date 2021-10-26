Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 48
Normal 60
Record: 1963 82
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 38
Normal 40
Record: 1960 40
Maumee stage 10.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 15
For October 136
Rainfall
For Monday 0.97 inch
For October 6.38 inches (0.88)
For the year 33.49 inches (4.38)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 10 a.m.
Lowest 92% at 8 a.m.
Average 95%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 6:43 p.m.
Moonset 1:46 p.m.
Moonrise 10:42 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
