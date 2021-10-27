Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 50
Normal 59
Record: 1963 84
Low temperature 41
Low one year ago 42
Normal 40
Record: 1942 21
Maumee stage 16.99 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 16
For October 152
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For October 6.49 inches (4.01)
For the year 37.98 inches (4.40)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:06 a.m.
Sunset 6:42 p.m.
Moonset 2:33 p.m.
Moonset 11:39 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
