    Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 56

    High one year ago 44

    Normal 59

    Record: 1927 80

    Low temperature 32

    Low one year ago 41

    Normal 39

    Record: 1976 23

    Maumee stage 16.03 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 21

    For October 175

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For October 6.49 inches (3.92)

    For the year 37.98 inch (4.31)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 8 a.m.

    Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.

    Average 77%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:07 a.m.

    Sunset 6:41 p.m.

    Moonset 3:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Friday

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

