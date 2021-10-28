Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 44
Normal 59
Record: 1927 80
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 41
Normal 39
Record: 1976 23
Maumee stage 16.03 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 21
For October 175
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For October 6.49 inches (3.92)
For the year 37.98 inch (4.31)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:41 p.m.
Moonset 3:14 p.m.
Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story