The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 61

    High one year ago 49

    Normal 58

    Record: 1927 83

    Low temperature 50

    Low one year ago 41

    Normal 39

    Record: 1976 22

    Maumee stage 14.44 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 9

    For October 184

    Rainfall

    For Thursday trace

    For October 6.49 inches (3.83)

    For the year 37.98 inches (4.22)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 89% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.

    Average 80%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:08 a.m.

    Sunset 6:40 p.m.

    Moonset 3:50 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:47 a.m. Saturday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  