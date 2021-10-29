Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 49
Normal 58
Record: 1927 83
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 41
Normal 39
Record: 1976 22
Maumee stage 14.44 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 9
For October 184
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For October 6.49 inches (3.83)
For the year 37.98 inches (4.22)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:08 a.m.
Sunset 6:40 p.m.
Moonset 3:50 p.m.
Moonrise 1:47 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
