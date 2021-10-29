Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 49

Normal 58

Record: 1927 83

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 41

Normal 39

Record: 1976 22

Maumee stage 14.44 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 9

For October 184

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For October 6.49 inches (3.83)

For the year 37.98 inches (4.22)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:40 p.m.

Moonset 3:50 p.m.

Moonrise 1:47 a.m. Saturday