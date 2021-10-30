Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 52

Normal 58

Record: 1946, 1991, 2016 78

Low temperature 55

Low one year ago 41

Normal 39

Record: 1925 20

Maumee stage 12.19 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 8

For October 192

Rainfall

For Friday 0.34 inch

For October 7.06 inches (4.30)

For the year 38.55 inches (4.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 93% at 2 p.m.

Average 97%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:10 a.m.

Sunset 6:39 p.m.

Moonset 4:20 p.m.

Moonrise 2:55 a.m. Sunday