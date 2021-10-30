Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 52
Normal 58
Record: 1946, 1991, 2016 78
Low temperature 55
Low one year ago 41
Normal 39
Record: 1925 20
Maumee stage 12.19 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 8
For October 192
Rainfall
For Friday 0.34 inch
For October 7.06 inches (4.30)
For the year 38.55 inches (4.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 93% at 2 p.m.
Average 97%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:10 a.m.
Sunset 6:39 p.m.
Moonset 4:20 p.m.
Moonrise 2:55 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story