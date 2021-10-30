The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 59

    High one year ago 52

    Normal 58

    Record: 1946, 1991, 2016 78

    Low temperature 55

    Low one year ago 41

    Normal 39

    Record: 1925 20

    Maumee stage 12.19 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 8

    For October 192

    Rainfall

    For Friday 0.34 inch

    For October 7.06 inches (4.30)

    For the year 38.55 inches (4.69)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 1 a.m.

    Lowest 93% at 2 p.m.

    Average 97%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:10 a.m.

    Sunset 6:39 p.m.

    Moonset 4:20 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:55 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

