Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 46
Normal 57
Record: 1927, 1950 79
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 35
Normal 38
Record: 1988 20
Maumee stage 13.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 13
For October 206
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.04 inch
For October 7.31 inches (4.45)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at midnight
Lowest 83% at 1 p.m.
Average 88%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:11 a.m.
Sunset 6:37 p.m.
Moonset 4:48 p.m.
Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
