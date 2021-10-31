The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 53

    High one year ago 46

    Normal 57

    Record: 1927, 1950 79

    Low temperature 51

    Low one year ago 35

    Normal 38

    Record: 1988 20

    Maumee stage 13.77 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 13

    For October 206

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.04 inch

    For October 7.31 inches (4.45)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.84)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at midnight

    Lowest 83% at 1 p.m.

    Average 88%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:11 a.m.

    Sunset 6:37 p.m.

    Moonset 4:48 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

