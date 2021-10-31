Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 46

Normal 57

Record: 1927, 1950 79

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 35

Normal 38

Record: 1988 20

Maumee stage 13.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 13

For October 206

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.04 inch

For October 7.31 inches (4.45)

For the year 38.80 inches (4.84)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at midnight

Lowest 83% at 1 p.m.

Average 88%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:11 a.m.

Sunset 6:37 p.m.

Moonset 4:48 p.m.

Moonrise 4:05 a.m. Monday