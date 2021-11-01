The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 60

    High one year ago 55

    Normal 57

    Record: 1950 82

    Low temperature 44

    Low one year ago 29

    Normal 38

    Record: 1988 19

    Maumee stage 13.98 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 13

    For October 219

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For October 7.31 inches (4.36)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.75)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 9 a.m.

    Lowest 64% at 3 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:12 a.m.

    Sunset 6:36 p.m.

    Moonset 5:14 p.m.

    Moonset 5:16 a.m. Tuesday 

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  