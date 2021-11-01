Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 55
Normal 57
Record: 1950 82
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 29
Normal 38
Record: 1988 19
Maumee stage 13.98 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 13
For October 219
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For October 7.31 inches (4.36)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 9 a.m.
Lowest 64% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:12 a.m.
Sunset 6:36 p.m.
Moonset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 5:16 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
