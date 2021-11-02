Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 51
Normal 56
Record: 1950, 2016 79
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 30
Normal 38
Record: 1906 22
Maumee stage 12.27 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 23
For November 23
Rainfall
For Monday none
For November none (–0.10)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 88% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:13 a.m.
Sunset 6:34 p.m.
Moonset 5:39 p.m.
Moonrise 6:31 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
