    Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 50

    High one year ago 51

    Normal 56

    Record: 1950, 2016 79

    Low temperature 34

    Low one year ago 30

    Normal 38

    Record: 1906 22

    Maumee stage 12.27 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 23

    For November 23

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For November none (–0.10)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.65)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 88% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 44% at 3 p.m.

    Average 66%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:13 a.m.

    Sunset 6:34 p.m.

    Moonset 5:39 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:31 a.m. Wednesday

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

