    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 47

    High one year ago 48

    Normal 56

    Record: 1987, 2016 77

    Low temperature 31

    Low one year ago 27

    Normal 37

    Record: 1905 19

    Maumee stage 9.83 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 26

    For November 49

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For November none (-0.19)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.56)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 92% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:14 a.m.

    Sunset 6:34 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:31 a.m.

    Moonset 6:06 p.m

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

