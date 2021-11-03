Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 48
Normal 56
Record: 1987, 2016 77
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 27
Normal 37
Record: 1905 19
Maumee stage 9.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 26
For November 49
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For November none (-0.19)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.56)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 5 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:14 a.m.
Sunset 6:34 p.m.
Moonrise 6:31 a.m.
Moonset 6:06 p.m
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
