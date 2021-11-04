Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 66
Normal 55
Record: 1987, 2003 76
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 31
Normal 37
Record: 1951 13
Maumee stage 8.60 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 26
For November 75
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For November none (-0.29)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:15 a.m.
Sunset 6:33 p.m.
Moonrise 7:47 a.m.
Moonset 6:36 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story