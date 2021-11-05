Friday, November 05, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 72
Normal 55
Record: 2003, 2015 76
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 43
Normal 37
Record: 1951 15
Maumee stage 8.01 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 27
For November 102
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For November none (-0.38)
For the year 38.80 inch (4.37)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:17 a.m.
Sunset 6:32 p.m.
Moonrise 9:07 a.m.
Moonset 7:12 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
