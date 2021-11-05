The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, November 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 48

    High one year ago 72

    Normal 55

    Record: 2003, 2015 76

    Low temperature 27

    Low one year ago 43

    Normal 37

    Record: 1951 15

    Maumee stage 8.01 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 27

    For November 102

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For November none (-0.38)

    For the year 38.80 inch (4.37)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 92% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.

    Average 67%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:17 a.m.

    Sunset 6:32 p.m.

    Moonrise 9:07 a.m.

    Moonset 7:12 p.m. 

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    New Moon

    Dec. 4

