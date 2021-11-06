The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 51

    High one year ago 66

    Normal 54

    Record: 1978, 2008, 2015 73

    Low temperature 26

    Low one year ago 45

    Normal 36

    Record: 1908 14

    Maumee stage 7.2 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 26

    For November 128

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For November none (-0.48)

    For the year 38.80 inch (4.27)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 92% at 8 a.m.

    Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 8:17 a.m.

    Sunset 6:30 p.m.

    Moonrise 10:28 a.m.

    Moonset 7:55 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    New Moon

    Dec. 4

