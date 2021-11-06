Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 51

High one year ago 66

Normal 54

Record: 1978, 2008, 2015 73

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 45

Normal 36

Record: 1908 14

Maumee stage 7.2 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 26

For November 128

Rainfall

For Friday none

For November none (-0.48)

For the year 38.80 inch (4.27)

Relative humidity

Highest 92% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:17 a.m.

Sunset 6:30 p.m.

Moonrise 10:28 a.m.

Moonset 7:55 p.m.