Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 51
High one year ago 66
Normal 54
Record: 1978, 2008, 2015 73
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 45
Normal 36
Record: 1908 14
Maumee stage 7.2 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 26
For November 128
Rainfall
For Friday none
For November none (-0.48)
For the year 38.80 inch (4.27)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:17 a.m.
Sunset 6:30 p.m.
Moonrise 10:28 a.m.
Moonset 7:55 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story