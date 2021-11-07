The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 56

    High one year ago 71

    Normal 54

    Record: 1975 78

    Low temperature 26

    Low one year ago 40

    Normal 36

    Record: 1967 18

    Maumee stage 6.09 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 24

    For November 152

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For November none (–0.57)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.18)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 88% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.

    Average 63%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

    Sunset 5:29 p.m.

    Moonrise 10:45 a.m.

    Moonset 7:48 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    New Moon

    Dec. 4

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  