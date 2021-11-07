Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 71
Normal 54
Record: 1975 78
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 40
Normal 36
Record: 1967 18
Maumee stage 6.09 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 24
For November 152
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For November none (–0.57)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.18)
Relative humidity
Highest 88% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 5:29 p.m.
Moonrise 10:45 a.m.
Moonset 7:48 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story