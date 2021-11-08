Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 70
Normal 53
Record: 1915 75
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 38
Normal 36
Record: 1959 17
Maumee stage 4.45 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 16
For November 168
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For November none (-0.67)
For the year 38.80 inches (4.08)
Relative humidity
Highest 85% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 49% at noon
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 5:28 p.m.
Moonrise 11:54 a.m.
Moonset 8:51 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
