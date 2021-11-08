The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 64

    High one year ago 70

    Normal 53

    Record: 1915 75

    Low temperature 33

    Low one year ago 38

    Normal 36

    Record: 1959 17

    Maumee stage 4.45 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 16

    For November 168

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For November none (-0.67)

    For the year 38.80 inches (4.08)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 85% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 49% at noon

    Average 67%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

    Sunset 5:28 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:54 a.m.

    Moonset 8:51 p.m. 

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    New Moon

    Dec. 4

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  