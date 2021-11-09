Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 78
Normal 53
Record: 2020 78
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 42
Normal 35
Record: 1991 10
Maumee stage 4.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 13
For November 181
Rainfall
For Monday none
For November none (–0.76)
For the year 38.80 (3.99)
Relative humidity
Highest 85% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 2 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 5:26 p.m.
Moonrise 12:52 p.m.
Moonset 10 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story