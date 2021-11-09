The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 67

    High one year ago 78

    Normal 53

    Record: 2020 78

    Low temperature 37

    Low one year ago 42

    Normal 35

    Record: 1991 10

    Maumee stage 4.28 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 13

    For November 181

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For November none (–0.76)

    For the year 38.80 (3.99)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 85% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 42% at 2 p.m.

    Average 64%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

    Sunset 5:26 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:52 p.m.

    Moonset 10 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

    Full Moon

    Nov. 19

    Last Quarter

    Nov. 27

    New Moon

    Dec. 4

    Newsletters  