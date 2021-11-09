Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 78

Normal 53

Record: 2020 78

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 42

Normal 35

Record: 1991 10

Maumee stage 4.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 13

For November 181

Rainfall

For Monday none

For November none (–0.76)

For the year 38.80 (3.99)

Relative humidity

Highest 85% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 42% at 2 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 12:52 p.m.

Moonset 10 p.m.