Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 76
Normal 52
Record: 2020 76
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 57
Normal 35
Record: 1933, 1957 19
Maumee stage 3.50 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 17
For November 213
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For November none (-0.96)
For the year 38.80 inches (3.79)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 55% at 2 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:25 p.m.
Moonrise 2:14 p.m.
Moonset 12:22 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
