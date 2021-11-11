The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 76

Normal 52

Record: 2020 76

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 57

Normal 35

Record: 1933, 1957 19

Maumee stage 3.50 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 17

For November 213

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For November none (-0.96)

For the year 38.80 inches (3.79)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 55% at 2 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:25 p.m.

Moonrise 2:14 p.m.

Moonset 12:22 a.m. Friday 

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Nov. 19

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

