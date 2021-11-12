The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 64

High one year ago 58

Normal 52

Record: 1927 74

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 28

Normal 34

Record: 1950 17

Maumee stage 3.38 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 8

For November 221

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.09 inch

For November 0.09 inch (-0.96)

For the year 38.89 inches (3.79)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 p.m.

Lowest 62% at noon

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:24 p.m.

Moonrise 2:43 p.m.

Moonset 1:30 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

Nov. 19

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

