Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 58
Normal 52
Record: 1927 74
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 28
Normal 34
Record: 1950 17
Maumee stage 3.38 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 8
For November 221
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.09 inch
For November 0.09 inch (-0.96)
For the year 38.89 inches (3.79)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 p.m.
Lowest 62% at noon
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:24 p.m.
Moonrise 2:43 p.m.
Moonset 1:30 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story