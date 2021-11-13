Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 49
Normal 51
Record: 1964 72
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 26
Normal 34
Record: 2019 9
Maumee stage 2.71 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 22
For November 248
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For November 0.09 inch (-1.06)
For the year 38.89 inches (3.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at midnight
Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:26 a.m.
Sunset 5:24 p.m.
Moonrise 3:09 p.m.
Moonset 2:35 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story