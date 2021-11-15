Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 46
Normal 50
Record: 1902 75
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 21
Normal 33
Record: 1986, 1996 11
Maumee stage 2.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 30
For November 307
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.14 inch
For November 0.27 inch (–1.08)
For the year 39.07 inches (3.67)
Snowfall
For Sunday 0.9 inch
For November 0.9 inch (0.4)
Since July 1 0.9 inch (0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 5:21 p.m.
Moonrise 3:53 p.m.
Moonset 4:40 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story