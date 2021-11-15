Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 46

Normal 50

Record: 1902 75

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 21

Normal 33

Record: 1986, 1996 11

Maumee stage 2.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 30

For November 307

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.14 inch

For November 0.27 inch (–1.08)

For the year 39.07 inches (3.67)

Snowfall

For Sunday 0.9 inch

For November 0.9 inch (0.4)

Since July 1 0.9 inch (0.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 5:21 p.m.

Moonrise 3:53 p.m.

Moonset 4:40 a.m. Tuesday