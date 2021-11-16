The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 55

Normal 50

Record: 1964 72

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 37

Normal 33

Record: 1933 10

Maumee stage 2.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 33

For November 340

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For November 0.29 inch (–1.16)

For the year 39.09 inches (3.59)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.3 inch

For November 1.3 inch (0.8)

Since July 1 1.3 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 5:20 p.m.

Moonrise 4:15 p.m.

Moonset 5:42 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Nov. 19

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  