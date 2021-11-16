Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 55
Normal 50
Record: 1964 72
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 37
Normal 33
Record: 1933 10
Maumee stage 2.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 33
For November 340
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For November 0.29 inch (–1.16)
For the year 39.09 inches (3.59)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.3 inch
For November 1.3 inch (0.8)
Since July 1 1.3 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 5:20 p.m.
Moonrise 4:15 p.m.
Moonset 5:42 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
