Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 55

Normal 50

Record: 1964 72

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 37

Normal 33

Record: 1933 10

Maumee stage 2.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 33

For November 340

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For November 0.29 inch (–1.16)

For the year 39.09 inches (3.59)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.3 inch

For November 1.3 inch (0.8)

Since July 1 1.3 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 5:20 p.m.

Moonrise 4:15 p.m.

Moonset 5:42 a.m. Wednesday