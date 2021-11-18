The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 42

Normal 49

Record: 1958, 2016 72

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 26

Normal 32

Record: 1959 6

Maumee stage 2.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 11

For November 377

Precipitation

For Wednesday trace

For November 0.29 inch (-1.36)

For the year 39.09 inches (3.39)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:32 a.m.

Sunset 5:20 p.m.

Moonset 6:43 a.m.

Moonrise 5:03 p.m. 

Full Moon

Nov. 19

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Newsletters  