Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 42
Normal 49
Record: 1958, 2016 72
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 26
Normal 32
Record: 1959 6
Maumee stage 2.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For November 377
Precipitation
For Wednesday trace
For November 0.29 inch (-1.36)
For the year 39.09 inches (3.39)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:32 a.m.
Sunset 5:20 p.m.
Moonset 6:43 a.m.
Moonrise 5:03 p.m.
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story