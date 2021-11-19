Friday, November 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 47
Normal 48
Record: 1930, 2016 72
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 25
Normal 32
Record: 2014 9
Maumee stage 3.02 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 24
For November 401
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For November 0.54 inch (-1.21)
For the year 39.34 inches (3.54)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.60)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.50)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 5:19 p.m.
Moonset 7:45 a.m.
Moonrise 5:33 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
