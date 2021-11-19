The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, November 19, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 47

Normal 48

Record: 1930, 2016 72

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 25

Normal 32

Record: 2014 9

Maumee stage 3.02 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 24

For November 401

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For November 0.54 inch (-1.21)

For the year 39.34 inches (3.54)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.60)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.50)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 5:19 p.m.

Moonset 7:45 a.m.

Moonrise 5:33 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  