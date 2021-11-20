Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 42
High one year ago 66
Normal 48
Record: 1930 75
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 38
Normal 32
Record: 1914 11
Maumee stage 3.39 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 28
For November 431
Precipitation
For Friday trace
For November 0.54 inch (-1.32)
For the year 39.34 inches (3.43)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For November 1.3 inches (0.50)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.40)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:34 a.m.
Sunset 5:18 p.m.
Moonset 8:46 a.m.
Moonrise 6:07 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
