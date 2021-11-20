Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 42

High one year ago 66

Normal 48

Record: 1930 75

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 38

Normal 32

Record: 1914 11

Maumee stage 3.39 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 28

For November 431

Precipitation

For Friday trace

For November 0.54 inch (-1.32)

For the year 39.34 inches (3.43)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For November 1.3 inches (0.50)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.40)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

Sunset 5:18 p.m.

Moonset 8:46 a.m.

Moonrise 6:07 p.m.