Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 65
Normal 47
Record: 1930, 1942 70
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 48
Normal 31
Record: 1903 11
Maumee stage 3.14 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 27
For November 458
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For November 0.54 inch (-1.42)
For the year 39.34 (3.33)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonset 9:46 a.m.
Moonrise 6:48 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
