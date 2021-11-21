Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 65

Normal 47

Record: 1930, 1942 70

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 48

Normal 31

Record: 1903 11

Maumee stage 3.14 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 27

For November 458

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For November 0.54 inch (-1.42)

For the year 39.34 (3.33)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonset 9:46 a.m.

Moonrise 6:48 p.m.