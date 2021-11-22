Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 49

Normal 47

Record: 1913 70

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 40

Normal 31

Record: 2014 9

Maumee stage 2.80 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 25

For November 483

Precipitation

For Sunday 0.25 inch

For November 0.79 inch (–1.27)

For the year 39.59 inches (3.48)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.4)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:36 a.m.

Sunset 5:16 p.m.

Moonset 10:41 a.m.

Moonrise 7:36 p.m.