Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 49
Normal 47
Record: 1913 70
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 40
Normal 31
Record: 2014 9
Maumee stage 2.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 25
For November 483
Precipitation
For Sunday 0.25 inch
For November 0.79 inch (–1.27)
For the year 39.59 inches (3.48)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.4)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:36 a.m.
Sunset 5:16 p.m.
Moonset 10:41 a.m.
Moonrise 7:36 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
