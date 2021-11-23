Tuesday, November 23, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 40
Normal 46
Record: 1908, 1913, 1931 70
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 32
Normal 31
Record: 1964 10
Maumee stage 3.40 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 33
For November 516
Precipitation
For Monday none
For November 0.79 inch (–1.37)
For the year 39.59 inches (3.38)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.3)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 5:15 p.m.
Moonset 11:30 a.m.
Moonrise 8:30 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
