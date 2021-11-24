The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 46

Normal 46

Record: 1931 71

Low temperature 20

Low one year ago 31

Normal 30

Record: 1950 3

Maumee stage 3.27 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 35

For November 552

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For November 0.79 inch (-1.47)

For the year 39.59 inches (3.28)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.2)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 5:16 p.m.

Moonset 12:13 p.m.

Moonrise 9:30 p.m. 

Last Quarter

Nov. 27

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

 

