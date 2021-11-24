Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 46
Normal 46
Record: 1931 71
Low temperature 20
Low one year ago 31
Normal 30
Record: 1950 3
Maumee stage 3.27 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 35
For November 552
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For November 0.79 inch (-1.47)
For the year 39.59 inches (3.28)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.2)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 5:16 p.m.
Moonset 12:13 p.m.
Moonrise 9:30 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
