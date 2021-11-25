Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 43
Normal 45
Record: 1931, 1973, 2001 63
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 31
Normal 30
Record: 1950 -1
Maumee stage 3.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 23
For November 575
Precipitation
For Wednesday none
For November 0.79 inch (-1.57)
For the year 39.59 inches (3.18)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.1)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (0.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 5:15 p.m.
Moonset 12:50 p.m.
Moonrise 10:33 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
