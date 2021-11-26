Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 54

Normal 45

Record: (1908, 1915) 67

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 41

Normal 30

Record: (1950) -1

Stage of the Maumee 3.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 21

For November 596

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.21 inch

For November 1.00 inch (-1.46)

For the year 39.80 inches (3.29)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November 1.3 inches (0.0)

Since July 1 1.3 inches (-0.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:41 a.m.

Sunset 5:15 p.m.

Moonset 1:21 p.m.

Moonrise 11:39 p.m.