Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 54
Normal 45
Record: (1908, 1915) 67
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 41
Normal 30
Record: (1950) -1
Stage of the Maumee 3.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 21
For November 596
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.21 inch
For November 1.00 inch (-1.46)
For the year 39.80 inches (3.29)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November 1.3 inches (0.0)
Since July 1 1.3 inches (-0.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:41 a.m.
Sunset 5:15 p.m.
Moonset 1:21 p.m.
Moonrise 11:39 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
