Saturday, November 27, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 52
Normal 45
Record: 1908, 2011 45
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 38
Normal 29
Record: 1930 7
Maumee stage 3.19 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 34
For November 633
Rainfall
For Friday 0.01 inch
For November 1.05 inch (-1.51)
For the year 39.85 inch (3.24)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For November 1.5 inches (0.1)
Since July 1 1.5 inches (0.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 1:49 p.m.
Moonrise 12:46 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
