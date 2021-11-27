Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 33

High one year ago 52

Normal 45

Record: 1908, 2011 45

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 38

Normal 29

Record: 1930 7

Maumee stage 3.19 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 34

For November 633

Rainfall

For Friday 0.01 inch

For November 1.05 inch (-1.51)

For the year 39.85 inch (3.24)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For November 1.5 inches (0.1)

Since July 1 1.5 inches (0.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 1:49 p.m.

Moonrise 12:46 a.m. Saturday