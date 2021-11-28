Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 45
Normal 44
Record: 1990 69
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 37
Normal 29
Record: 1930 1
Maumee stage 3.17 feet
Heating-degree days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 32
For November 666
Rainfall
For Saturday trace
For November 1.05 inches (-1.61)
For the year 39.85 inches (3.14)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For November 1.6 inches (0.10)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (0.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:43 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 2:14 p.m.
Moonrise 1:54 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
