Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 45

Normal 44

Record: 1990 69

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 37

Normal 29

Record: 1930 1

Maumee stage 3.17 feet

Heating-degree days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 32

For November 666

Rainfall

For Saturday trace

For November 1.05 inches (-1.61)

For the year 39.85 inches (3.14)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For November 1.6 inches (0.10)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (0.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:43 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 2:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:54 a.m. Monday