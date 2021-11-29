Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 44
Normal 44
Record: 1905 71
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 29
Normal 29
Record: 1930 1
Maumee stage 3.13 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 29
For November 695
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For November 1.07 inches (-1.69)
For the year 39.87 inches (3.06)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November 1.6 inches (-0.0)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 2:39 p.m.
Moonrise 3:04 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
