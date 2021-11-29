The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 44

Normal 44

Record: 1905 71

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 29

Normal 29

Record: 1930 1

Maumee stage 3.13 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 29

For November 695

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For November 1.07 inches (-1.69)

For the year 39.87 inches (3.06)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November 1.6 inches (-0.0)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 2:39 p.m.

Moonrise 3:04 a.m. Tuesday 

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

