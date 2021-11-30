Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 50
Normal 43
Record: 1927 67
Low temperature 22
Low one year ago 30
Normal 28
Record: 1929 2
Maumee stage 3.06 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 34
For November 732
Rainfall
For Monday Trace
For November 1.07 inch (-1.79)
For the year 39.87 inch (2.96)
Snowfall
For Monday Trace
For November 1.6 inches (-0.2)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:45 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonset 3:04 p.m.
Moonrise 4:18 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story