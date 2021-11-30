The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 50

Normal 43

Record: 1927 67

Low temperature 22

Low one year ago 30

Normal 28

Record: 1929 2

Maumee stage 3.06 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 34

For November 732

Rainfall

For Monday Trace

For November 1.07 inch (-1.79)

For the year 39.87 inch (2.96)

Snowfall

For Monday Trace

For November 1.6 inches (-0.2)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:45 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonset 3:04 p.m.

Moonrise 4:18 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  