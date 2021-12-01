Wednesday, December 01, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 42
Normal 43
Record: 1934 65
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 32
Normal 28
Record: 1958 minus–1
Maumee stage 3.16 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 25
For November 757
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For November 1.07 inches (–1.89)
For the year 39.87 inches (2.86)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For November 1.6 inches (–0.3)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (–0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonset 3:31 p.m.
Moonrise 5:35 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
