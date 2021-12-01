Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 42

Normal 43

Record: 1934 65

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 32

Normal 28

Record: 1958 minus–1

Maumee stage 3.16 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 25

For November 757

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For November 1.07 inches (–1.89)

For the year 39.87 inches (2.86)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November 1.6 inches (–0.3)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (–0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonset 3:31 p.m.

Moonrise 5:35 a.m. Thursday