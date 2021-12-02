The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, December 02, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 34

Normal 42

Record: 1970 67

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 29

Normal 28

Record: 1979 8

Maumee stage 3.53 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 29

For December 29

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.02 inch

For December 0.02 inch (-0.07)

For the year 39.89 inches (2.79)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For December none (-0.2)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:48 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonset 4:03 p.m.

Moonrise 6:55 a.m. Friday 

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

