Thursday, December 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 34
Normal 42
Record: 1970 67
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 29
Normal 28
Record: 1979 8
Maumee stage 3.53 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 29
For December 29
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For December 0.02 inch (-0.07)
For the year 39.89 inches (2.79)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For December none (-0.2)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:48 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 4:03 p.m.
Moonrise 6:55 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
