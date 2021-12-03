Friday, December 03, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 44
Normal 42
Record: 1982 71
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 26
Normal 28
Record: 1976 0
Maumee stage 2.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For December 42
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For December 0.02 inch (-0.16)
For the year 39.89 inches (2.70)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For December none (-0.3)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 6:55 a.m.
Moonset 4:42 p.m.
New Moon
Dec. 4
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
