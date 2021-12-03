The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, December 03, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 44

Normal 42

Record: 1982 71

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 26

Normal 28

Record: 1976 0

Maumee stage 2.65 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For December 42

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For December 0.02 inch (-0.16)

For the year 39.89 inches (2.70)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For December none (-0.3)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 6:55 a.m.

Moonset 4:42 p.m.

New Moon

Dec. 4

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  