Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 42
Normal 42
Record: 1982 69
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 24
Normal 27
Record: 1942 -2
Maumee stage 2.54 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 22
For December 68
Rainfall
For Friday none
For December 0.02 inch (-0.24)
For the year 39.89 inches (2.62)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For December none (-0.5)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 8:16 a.m.
Moonset 5:31 p.m.
Moon phases
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
