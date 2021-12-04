Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 42

Normal 42

Record: 1982 69

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 24

Normal 27

Record: 1942 -2

Maumee stage 2.54 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 22

For December 68

Rainfall

For Friday none

For December 0.02 inch (-0.24)

For the year 39.89 inches (2.62)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For December none (-0.5)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-0.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 8:16 a.m.

Moonset 5:31 p.m.