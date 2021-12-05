Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 45

High one year ago 49

Normal 41

Record: 1998 64

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 33

Normal 27

Record: 1935, 1976 4

Maumee stage 2.50 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 28

For December 97

Precipitation

For Saturday none

For December 0.02 inch (-0.32)

For the year 39.89 inches (2.54)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For December none (-0.7)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 9:32 a.m.

Moonset 6:31 p.m.