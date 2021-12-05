Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 45
High one year ago 49
Normal 41
Record: 1998 64
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 33
Normal 27
Record: 1935, 1976 4
Maumee stage 2.50 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 28
For December 97
Precipitation
For Saturday none
For December 0.02 inch (-0.32)
For the year 39.89 inches (2.54)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For December none (-0.7)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 9:32 a.m.
Moonset 6:31 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
