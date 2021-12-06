Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 35
Normal 41
Record: 2001 67
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 28
Normal 27
Record: 1964 -2
Maumee stage 2.47 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 30
For December 127
Precipitation
For Sunday 0.85 inch (record)
For December 0.87 inch (0.44)
For the year 40.74 inches (3.30)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For December none (-0.9)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:51 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 10:38 a.m.
Moonset 7:40 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story