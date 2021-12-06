The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 35

Normal 41

Record: 2001 67

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 28

Normal 27

Record: 1964 -2

Maumee stage 2.47 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 30

For December 127

Precipitation

For Sunday 0.85 inch (record)

For December 0.87 inch (0.44)

For the year 40.74 inches (3.30)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For December none (-0.9)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:51 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 10:38 a.m.

Moonset 7:40 p.m. 

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

