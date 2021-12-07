The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 33

Normal 40

Record: 1998 69

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 21

Normal 27

Record: 1964 -5

Maumee stage 5.5 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 23

For December 143

Rainfall

For Monday Trace

For December 0.88 inch (0.37)

For the year 40.75 inch (37.52)

Snowfall

For Monday Trace

For December Trace (-1.1)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:52 a.m.

Sunset 5:11 p.m.

Moonrise 11:31 a.m.

Moonset 8:54 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 10

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

