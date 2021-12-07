Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 33
Normal 40
Record: 1998 69
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 21
Normal 27
Record: 1964 -5
Maumee stage 5.5 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 23
For December 143
Rainfall
For Monday Trace
For December 0.88 inch (0.37)
For the year 40.75 inch (37.52)
Snowfall
For Monday Trace
For December Trace (-1.1)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (-1.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 5:11 p.m.
Moonrise 11:31 a.m.
Moonset 8:54 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story