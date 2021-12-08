Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 24

High one year ago 37

Normal 40

Record: 1951 63

Low temperature 17

Low one year ago 23

Normal 26

Record: 1964, 1977 minus-1

Maumee stage 7.30 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 44

For December 191

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For December 0.88 inch (0.29)

For the year 40.75 inches (3.15)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For December trace (–1.3)

Since July 1 1.6 inches (–1.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:53 a.m.

Sunset 5:11 p.m.

Moonrise 12:13 p.m.

Moonset 10:08 p.m.