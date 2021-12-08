Wednesday, December 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 24
High one year ago 37
Normal 40
Record: 1951 63
Low temperature 17
Low one year ago 23
Normal 26
Record: 1964, 1977 minus-1
Maumee stage 7.30 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 44
For December 191
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For December 0.88 inch (0.29)
For the year 40.75 inches (3.15)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For December trace (–1.3)
Since July 1 1.6 inches (–1.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:53 a.m.
Sunset 5:11 p.m.
Moonrise 12:13 p.m.
Moonset 10:08 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 10
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
