Friday, December 10, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 52
Normal 39
Record: 1952 64
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 32
Normal 26
Record: 1958 -9
Maumee stage 4.61 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 33
For December 261
Precipitation
For Thursday none
For December 0.88 inch (0.13)
For the year 40.75 inches (2.99)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For December 0.1 inch (-1.6)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:55 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 1:13 p.m.
Moonset 12:27 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
