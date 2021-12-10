Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 52

Normal 39

Record: 1952 64

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 32

Normal 26

Record: 1958 -9

Maumee stage 4.61 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 33

For December 261

Precipitation

For Thursday none

For December 0.88 inch (0.13)

For the year 40.75 inches (2.99)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For December 0.1 inch (-1.6)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 1:13 p.m.

Moonset 12:27 a.m. Saturday