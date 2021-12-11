Saturday, December 11, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 55
Normal 39
Record: 1971 66
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 25
Normal 26
Record: 1958 -12
Maumee stage 3.56 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 22
For December 281
Precipitation
For Friday trace
For December 0.88 inch (0.06)
For the year 40.75 inches (2.92)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For December 0.1 inch (-1.9)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 1:37 p.m.
Moonset 1:31 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
