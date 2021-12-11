Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 55

Normal 39

Record: 1971 66

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 25

Normal 26

Record: 1958 -12

Maumee stage 3.56 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 22

For December 281

Precipitation

For Friday trace

For December 0.88 inch (0.06)

For the year 40.75 inches (2.92)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For December 0.1 inch (-1.9)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 1:37 p.m.

Moonset 1:31 a.m. Sunday