Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 60
Normal 39
Record: 1931, 1949 63
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 34
Normal 25
Record: 1977 -11
Maumee stage 6.88 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 16
For December 291
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.65 inch
For December 1.71 inches (0.81)
For the year 41.58 inches (3.67)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For December 0.1 inch (0.81)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:57 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 1:59 p.m.
Moonset 2:33 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story