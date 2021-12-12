The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am

Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 60

Normal 39

Record: 1931, 1949 63

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 34

Normal 25

Record: 1977 -11

Maumee stage 6.88 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 16

For December 291

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.65 inch

For December 1.71 inches (0.81)

For the year 41.58 inches (3.67)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For December 0.1 inch (0.81)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 1:59 p.m.

Moonset 2:33 a.m. Monday

Moon phases

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

First Quarter

Jan. 9

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  