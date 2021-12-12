Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 60

Normal 39

Record: 1931, 1949 63

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 34

Normal 25

Record: 1977 -11

Maumee stage 6.88 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 16

For December 291

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.65 inch

For December 1.71 inches (0.81)

For the year 41.58 inches (3.67)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For December 0.1 inch (0.81)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 1:59 p.m.

Moonset 2:33 a.m. Monday